Panama City Weather 8-18-2021

Heat and humidity are the main talking points over the next seven days. We are still trying to dry out after Tropical Storm Fred. Thankfully, it’s just our summer pattern that will bring us the rain chances. While this means no wash-out type of days, it also means that a few areas could see more heavy rain.

The most noteworthy part of the forecast is that swell from Hurricane Grace is expected to reach our coast by Friday and Saturday, this could increase the risk for rip currents along the beaches on those days. If planning to go to the beach make sure you are paying attention to the flags. If you are wanting to get in the water please make sure you can identify a rip current and that you know what to do if caught in one. We have a video on how to do all of this below.

What is a Rip Current? A Guide to Understanding and Surviving Rip Currents Rip Current Saftey

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high 91-94°. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92-94°. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high 92-94°. The chance of precipitation is 60%.