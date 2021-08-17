Panama City Weather 8-17-2021

The weather much improved today verse what we had yesterday. Fred is now gone and dry air has replaced the system. The heat will crank backups as high pressure builds in. Overall this is not a bad thing, because it will I’ve us a reprieve from the tropics and will help dry us out. We still hold onto an isolated to scattered chance at rain each day over the next 7.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high 90-94°. Heat index values as high as 102. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high 90-94°. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91-95°.

