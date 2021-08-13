Panama City Weather 8-13-2021

The official forecast for Fred to make landfall somewhere in the Panhandle Monday as a tropical storm. Hazardous marine and beach conditions should occur ahead of Fred, with tropical storm conditions possible starting as early as Sunday night but mostly expected Monday. Coastal impacts are also possible, but still a bit too early to get into specifics. The earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical-storm-force winds (if they were to occur) at the coast is Sunday and Sunday Night into early Morning over land. The axis of heavy rainfall is likely to be along and east of the track. The shift to the west in the track brings a higher rainfall forecast to most of the panhandle with 2-4″ of rain likely and winds would be in the tropical storm range around 30-45 mph some gusts could exceed 50 mph. Poor beach conditions will be expected Sunday through Tuesday as wave heights will be climbing up to a peak around 6-8′ on Monday and left over swell Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest over the next few days as there is still time for a change in the forecast a Hurricane is possible but not likely. We will continue to update this forecast as much and as soon as we possibly can.