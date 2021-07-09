Panama City Weather 7-9-2021

After another wet day, most are hoping the weekend will be better. I have good news on that front. We do remove some of the moisture for the weekend which will equate to lower rain chances. The Seabreeze favored areas of Calhoun and Jackson counties should see the best chances at rain over the weekend.

Saturday:

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm ct. Partly sunny, with a high near 87-90. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Surf along the beaches should be under 2 feet and yellow flags will likely be flying.

Sunday:

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm ct. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88-91. Light west wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Beach conditions will again be on the favorable side as surf will remain light.

A better chance of rain will return next week as we see unfortunately a better setup for moisture to work in.