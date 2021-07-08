Panama City weather 7-8-2021

We are back in the saddle, that is the summer pattern. Rain chances will be in the 40 to 50% range daily. This is a lower confidence forecast for rain percentage because of the interactions for storms. We don’t have a front to work off of it’s just the Seabreeze and heating of the day causing the rain. Temperatures will also be back to our summer feel as we move through the next 7 to 10 days. High pressure aloft should allow us to reach back into the low 90’s in many locations for those daytime highs.