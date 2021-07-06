Panama City Weather 7-6-2021

Elsa the main focus of the forecast the good news is that across the Panhandle there will be very minimal impacts felt. Winds will be 10-20 mph for our Wednesday with a few locations seeing gusts up to 30 mph. Minor coastal issues in Franklin county with 1-2′ of storm surge. Scattered showers and storms will be around for our Wednesday.

Thursday and beyond we will return to our summer pattern and rain chances will be reduced to our seasonal norms about 30-40%. Temperatures will also return to normal too back to the upper 80’s and low 90’s for highs.