Panama City Weather 7-29-2021

DANGEROUSLY HOT, PEAK HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 110 TO 115 ARE EXPECTED.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with highs 94-99. Heat index values as high as 115. Isolated chance at a shower or storm around 30%

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with highs near 95-100. Heat index values as high as 115

The pattern starts to change as we move into Sunday, more cloud cover and a better chance at rain will bring temps back down to the low to mid 90’s. Working through next week we will see temps back to the mid to upper 80’s but more significant rain chances hold until Thursday.