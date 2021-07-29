Panama City Weather 7-29-2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANGEROUSLY HOT, PEAK HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 110 TO 115 ARE EXPECTED.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with highs 94-99. Heat index values as high as 115. Isolated chance at a shower or storm around 30%

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with highs near 95-100. Heat index values as high as 115

The pattern starts to change as we move into Sunday, more cloud cover and a better chance at rain will bring temps back down to the low to mid 90’s. Working through next week we will see temps back to the mid to upper 80’s but more significant rain chances hold until Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather Forecast 7-29-2021

As COVID-19 cases rise Bay County Courthouse must move jury trials online if possible

Tropic Topics Week 8 - Hunting Hurricanes

Bay District Schools still in need of more bus drivers

'Somebody wake me up': Proud dad reacts to Clearwater's Bobby Finke winning gold at Tokyo Olympics

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement to host survival expo event

More Local News

Don't Miss