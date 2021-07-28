Panama City Weather 7-28-2021

HOT… HOT…HOT

The next 3 days will feature not just heat but dangerous heat. A heat advisory is in place for now but could be replaced by an excessive heat warning.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 109. Slight rain chances around 20 to 30%

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 112 possible Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Slight chance of rain around 20%

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 112 possible. Isolated rain chance around 30%