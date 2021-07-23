Panama City Weather 7-23-2021

The heat continues for the weekend, rain chances will be mainly confined to the coast and mostly on Saturday. The Seabreeze should be pinned to the coast Saturday and that will be the greatest chance of rain. On the backside of the front, we will have some midlevel dry ai slid in this will keep us dry for Sunday as well. The weekend days could feature a heat advisory thanks to the combination of the surface temperature and the high dew points. It could at times feel like 105 to 110 across the area. If you are planning on being outside for extended periods of time please plan to have plenty of water as well as breaks in the A/C to cool off.

