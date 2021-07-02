Panama City Weather 7-2-2021

All the attention is on Elsa but we have some weather to talk about for the weekend as well. With the front moving through and onshore winds, we are seeing a moderate to high rip current risk. If you are planning on going to the beach and getting in the water, make sure you know the flag system and the water conditions before you get in. Showers and storms are expected for the weekend but not expecting a washout for any of the days to be a wash.

Saturday: Showers and storms will be likey in the moring hours as the front moves through the greatest chance of rain will come from 10 am to 4 pm. The chances of rain in the afternoon will be mainly popup activity with the seabreeze and the heating of the day. Temps should be in the mid to upper 80's with the sun and humid and 70's when rain moves through. Chance of Rain 60% Saturday Evening/Night: Showers and storms should diminish through the evening and Fireworks planned for the Saturday night will just have an isolated chance at a shower or storm. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70's Chance of Rain 30% Sunday: Summer pattern type of day, the front should be offshore at this point and we should start the day with no rain. As the seabreeze builds and the heating of the day happens popup showers and storms will be possible. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80's. Chance of rain 40% Sunday Evening/Night: Showers and storms should again diminish as the evening moves foward. Firework planned for Sunday night should be fine with just an isolated chance of a shower or storm. Temps will be in the 70's. Chance of rain 30% Monday: Typical Summer day. Sun to start and temps should quickly rise into the mid to upper 80's. The seabreeze will be the mian driver of any showers or storm in the afternoon. Chance of Rain 50%