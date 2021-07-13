Panama City Weather 7-13-2021

The summer pattern rolls on, the good news is that we should see lowering rain chances by the end of the week. Right now we have plenty of moisture along with the heating of the day and with the Seabreeze, we have had a good amount of coverage. After Friday rain chances will drop with some dry air in the mid-levels that should diminish the overall coverage of the afternoon showers and storms we will retain an isolated chance of a popup.

The tropics are nice and calm for now as suppressive forcing over the Atlantic and plenty of Sarhan dust to help keep the tropical waves from developing. This should continue to be our setup moving through the rest of July but we could see things become more active by August.