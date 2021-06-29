Panama City Weather 6-29-2021

We are still on track for more rain over the next few days. With the summer pattern in play and some extra moisture we have had showers and storms pop up daily. This will continue as we move through the rest of the work week. Into Friday things start to change, this will be thanks to an approaching front. That will increase our moisture even more it will also bring stronger winds out of the south west. The south west winds are concerning for the fact this will bring a much higher rip current risk for our local beaches. For details on the beach and boating forecast check the video and our beach and boating page.