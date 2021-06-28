Panama City Weather 6-28-2021

Rain sticking in the forecast this week. First its going to be the upper low in the Gulf and Danny to our north to help the rain chances. When we move into the middle of the week a boundary and the strong Atlantic ridge will work together to force more moisture our way. Getting to the weekend the rain chances will be even higher as the front moves over us and stalls that will keep our rain chances high all week. The good news here is that wash out type of weather is not the likely out come but rather rounds of showers and storms will be favored in the afternoon and evenings.