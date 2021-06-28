Panama City Weather 6-28-2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain sticking in the forecast this week. First its going to be the upper low in the Gulf and Danny to our north to help the rain chances. When we move into the middle of the week a boundary and the strong Atlantic ridge will work together to force more moisture our way. Getting to the weekend the rain chances will be even higher as the front moves over us and stalls that will keep our rain chances high all week. The good news here is that wash out type of weather is not the likely out come but rather rounds of showers and storms will be favored in the afternoon and evenings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather 6-28-2021

City of Panama City plans for revitalization in historic downtown

City manager talks revitalization projects in downtown Panama City

Florida building collapse: 11th death confirmed, 150 people missing

Florida Lt. Gov Jeanette Nunez on building collapse

One person in critical condition after water rescue

More Local News

Don't Miss