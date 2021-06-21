Panama City Weather 6-21-2021

More Rain on the way, A flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday at 7 am central. A few boundary interactions this week and a cool front that will wash out over the top of us. This will enhance our chances at rain and bring some areas more than 5 inches. Most will see 2-4″ of rain from Monday night into Thursday more but a few locations might see more. The tropics for the moment are calm with just one area of interest to watch it should move into an environment that will not allow for development by Thursday. Find out more weather details in the video forecast.