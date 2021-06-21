Panama City Weather 6-21-2021

PANAMA CITY, Florida (WMBB-TV). - 9 AM Sunday Update - The tornado watch has been allowed to expire as of 8 a.m. CT Sunday.

Tropically convective storms forming over the northern Gulf of Mexico are slowly tracking to the east/northeast. Most of these storms are resulting in heavy rain and gusty winds by the time they make it to shore. Some rotation has been noted over the water, but that rotation has not translated well over land. Again, the tornado threat remains low.