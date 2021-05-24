Panama City Weather 5-24-2021

Panama City Weather Forecast:

The quiet weather will continue to stick around through the near term as an upper-level ridge begins to break down. Dry mid-level air and mostly clear conditions overnight will allow one last night of near to slightly below temperatures with lows in the low

to mid-60s. Patchy fog can`t be ruled out across the FL Panhandle. Warmer conditions expected Tuesday with high temperatures moving into the low 90s.

Temperatures will be very warm this week outside of the coastal areas where the sea breeze will keep the temps down a touch. Inland areas should see the 90’s each day with a few locations seeing the upper 90’s.