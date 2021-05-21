Panama City Weather 5-21-2021

Panama City Weather:

A far less gusty day is on tap for Saturday compared to what we have been seeing all week. This

should also preclude any showers sneaking into the area from the east. So, look for a dry with highs in the upper 80s after morning lows in the lower to mid-60s.

With deep layer ridging firmly in place, the pattern doesn`t change much over the period. This will lead to a continuation of the warming trend with temps reaching the upper 90s through the second

half of the period with some of our northern counties in SW GA having the potential to reach near-record temps around 100 degrees after Tuesday. As the upper-level ridge ends up shifting southward

this weekend it will allow winds and wind gusts to settle down after the last few days of strong easterly flow. The northern edge of the ridge begins to break down as a consistent train of troughs

impacting the Northern Plains flattens it out and we transition briefly into a more zonal flow around midweek. However, global models are showing the ridge starting to build back again beyond the

forecast period, thus, rain relief is nowhere in sight. Rain chances remain near zero through the period. Expect lows in the mid-60s warming to the low 70s with daytime highs in the low 90s warming to the upper 90s.