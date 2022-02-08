Clouds are slowly clearing out from west to east this afternoon, but all the rain has ended. While clouds may linger this evening, skies should become clear overnight. This along with light winds and drier air should lead to at least some radiational cooling potential tonight. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 30s for most of the area but may remain in the upper 30s in the southeast Big Bend (where clouds will be the slowest to clear). Some patchy frost is possible away from the coast. Sunshine (finally) returns again on Wednesday, and temperatures will respond by rising into the lower to middle 60s.

The best chance for precipitation will be across the eastern and southern portions of the forecast area. Expect highs in the 60s and decrease into the 50s to mid-60s on Sunday and Monday behind the front. Lows will be considerably cooler Sunday night and Monday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s.