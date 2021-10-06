Panama City Weather 10-6-2021

Dry weather is on the way but not yet, we have more showers and storm activity to get through before we get to the dry weather. Short term period will be a gradual transition to drier conditions as the cutoff low moves further away and a weak front pushes through the area. Scattered to widespread rainfall will still be

possible on Friday, but the area of greater coverage should shift to the eastern portions of the area. High temperatures are forecast in the mid-80s Friday with low temperatures cooling a few degrees into the mid to upper 60s behind the weak front Friday night.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.