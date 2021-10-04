Panama City Weather 10-4-2021

The rain has returned, A cut-off low will sit just off to our west for most of this week. A cut-off low means that the low will be “Cut-Off” from the steering flow. This is why we won’t see much movement of the low over the week. The main concern is that heavy rain will move over the same areas. Flash flood watch is up across most of the area. 2-4″ inches of rain will be possible for most of the area. Isolated amounts could exceed 5 inches.

TuesdayShowers and thunderstorms. High near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 60%

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.