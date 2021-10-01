Panama City weather 10-1-2021

The dry weather streak was going to end eventually, it appears Sunday or Monday will end that streak for most. An upper-level system will work across the area next week and will be slow to move out this will bring rounds of showers and the possibility of a storm or two for most of next week. If you are looking for the upside here it is that temps will once again be on the cooler side of things as temps will return to below average for a few days.

On Sunday, the best rain chances will be focused over the western FL Panhandle and southeast AL, but PoPs are still 30% or less. Rain chances will gradually increase through Tuesday and Wednesday with PoPs of 50 60% both days. Rain chances will remain elevated, though slightly decreasing, through the end of the period.

With the additional cloud cover and better rain chances, high temperatures will decrease from the upper 80s on Sunday to the lower to middle 80s for much of next week. Lows will remain in the middle to upper 60s through the period.