FILE: People pass by a Verizon store on April 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Verizon Wireless is in the process of hiring over 600 new employees.

Verizon is seeking people for retail positions in Panama City, the company said in a news release. The company said they are “looking for people who can help problem solve, work with others, and have a passion for technology.”

Those hired for a retail sales representative position in the Panama City region can expect to receive a $2,500 sign-on bonus.

Those interested can apply at: https://www.verizon.com/about/careers/retail

Verizon employees will be given accessibility to “healthcare, world-class training, and competitive compensation,” the company added.