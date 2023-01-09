PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday morning, a Panama City garbage truck blew a hydraulics line resulting in up to 60 gallons of oil being spilled on a two-mile section of Jenks Avenue.

Upon learning of the spill, first responders and Panama City’s Public Works Department teamed up to divert traffic and contain the mess.

While crews were able to get the spill cleaned up and the roadway back open in a timely manner, the long-term effects are still unknown.

The truck that caused the mess was one of the department’s newer vehicles that runs on compressed natural gas.

Officials said they don’t think the mechanical issue was caused by a lack of maintenance.

“We’re going to take a closer look at the hydraulic system on this particular truck,” Director of Panama City’s Public Works Department Jonathan Hayes said. “Make sure it’s repaired and also in an abundance of caution and just kind of as an extra step, just double check all of those other hydraulic components on the rest of the trucks that have a similar setup.”

The heads of both the Public Work’s Environmental Compliance and Street and Drainage divisions inspected the affected area. They concluded that none of the fluid got into the city’s storm drains or waterways.

Officials are continuing to investigate what caused the hydraulics line to blow and what can be done to prevent a similar incident from happening again.