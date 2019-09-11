Panama City teen waived to adult court

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 17-year-old attempted murder suspect is now being waived into adult court.

Isaiah Pierre is accused of shooting another juvenile at Oakland Terrace Park on August 9.

Isaiah Pierre

Pierre was taken into custody by the Department of Juvenile Justice but on August 21, the state attorney’s office motioned to have Pierre tried as an adult.

The waiver was approved and Pierre appeared in court on Monday.

His bond was set at $100,000 dollars.

Police say Pierre and the victim got into a verbal argument before Pierre went and got a small firearm out of his backpack.

The victim was shot in the neck and rushed to the hospital.

His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Pierre is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder.

He’s scheduled to be in court again next month.