PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager is facing vehicular homicide charges, court records show.

Javonte Terrell Davis, 17, of Panama City, had his first appearance before a judge Thursday after being charged as an adult with vehicular homicide.

An arrest affidavit filed by the Parker Police Department and a separate charging document from the State Attorney’s Office offers few details about the crime.

Parker police wrote that Davis was unlawfully operating a 2014 black Dodge Charger in a reckless manner and caused the death of another human being on July 30, 2021. Police added that Davis was going 70-miles-per-hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone and failed to stop at a stop sign causing a collision.

Prosecutors wrote that the victim was a child.

Davis was ordered held on a $50,000 bond.