PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in jail after being charged with a child sex crime.

Panama City Police said 18-year-old Timothy Marquez Brown was having sex with a girl who was under the age of 15.

The girl’s parents reportedly alerted police to the activity. During their investigation detectives learned Brown and the girl exchanged messages on social media, confirming they had sex, according to court records.

Brown was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 15.