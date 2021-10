PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 908 Magnolia Avenue around 1:32 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the news release, the fire was under control moments after the initial fire began.

There were no occupants in the structure at the time of the fire, according to PCFD.

The structure sustained extensive fire damage and is under investigation by PCFD and PCPD investigative personnel.