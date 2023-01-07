PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)- A Bay County man is now facing murder charges after a shooting late Friday night.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department found 42-year-old Timothy Adam Kilgore shot in the chest in a wooded area on Mulberry Ave. and 13th St. around 9:30 p.m.

“He died at the scene despite life-saving measures that were provided there by PCPD, Panama City Fire Department, and EMS services,” said Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith.

According to PCPD, witnesses identified 24-year-old Charles Caulk Jr. as the suspect. Caulk Jr. fled the scene on foot.

“We had approximately 28 police officers from the Panama City Police Department that responded, and that included our swat team investigations and patrol,” said Chief Smith. “Bay County Sheriff’s Department responded with probably, I would assume, 12 deputies came to assist. Panama City Beach Police Department and the Panama City Beach Fire Department came in. They also assisted with flair drones, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department also provided their flair helicopter.”

Police said Caulk Jr. was picked up by 35-year-old James Alexander Holland on Harrison Ave. and driven to a residence in Callaway.

“Within 3 hours, we were able to locate that individual at a residence in Callaway and take custody of him,” said Chief Smith.” Upon his arrest, he did provide a full confession to the homicide, and we were able to recover the weapon from the residence that he had used to commit the homicide with.”

Police said Holland also lied to officers saying Caulk Jr. had been at the Callaway residence since 3 p.m. on Friday.

Chief Smith said they found the suspect quickly.

“We’re making it a team effort,” said Chief Smith. ” It’s not just the agency that has the jurisdiction that is doing it. All the other agencies are coming in to help because they know the bad guy doesn’t pay attention to this, the property lines, the jurisdictional lines, and things like that. So we have discovered that we don’t either; we work as one that makes the difference.”

Caulk Jr. is charged with an open count of murder and Holland is charged with accessory after the fact in murder and providing false information to law enforcement in a capital felony.