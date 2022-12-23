PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open.

The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until Monday.

Pastor Brad Friday said there are 100 cots for people in need. On Thursday night organizers provided hot soup, blankets and other snacks. They will continue to provide supplies and toiletries through Christmas weekend.

Friday said organizers couldn’t stand the thought of people suffering outside in the cold.

“As a citizen, as a human to think that someone would be out in the elements, that’s something that wouldn’t I can’t risk,” Friday said. “I mean, you can’t rest with that in your mind.”