PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday marked the start of National School Choice Week.

In the Sunshine State, the week celebrates students and their family’s right to choose from the many academic options available to them.

For students of the Panama City Advance School, this choice allows the students to surround themselves with others of similar values, in turn helping them grow in both their education and faith.

“When you’re surrounded by people who are like-minded, it makes it much easier,” Principal Adria Arafat said.” It’s a sense of community. It’s a sense of security. You feel like everybody’s got the same ideas, same beliefs, same background.”

In honor of School Choice Week, Panama City Advanced School hosts a spirit week where students and teachers showcase their pride in their school’s community.