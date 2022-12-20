Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)–The Panama City Rotary Club awarded money to nine local profit organizations.

Every December, the Panama City Rotary Club acknowledges local organizations that give back to the community.



This year’s recipients included Angel House Bereavement Center, Club 360, Dadsra, the FSU-Panama City campus’ autism program, Kaleidoscope Theatre, the Martin Theatre, the Panama City Music Association, and the United Way. Each received 500 dollars.



“We’re proud to be a part of the community, proud to give back to the community,” Rotary Club Grant Chair Shay Catrett said.” Our motto is ‘service above self.’ So, today is really what it’s all about for our club.”



The rotary club gives out these grants twice a year.