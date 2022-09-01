PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was arrested this week in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement.

Tyrone Francis, Jr., 20, of Panama City is charged with one count of riot in connection to the May 22 incident. A bench warrant was issued for Francis in May but he was not arrested until this week, court records state.

Police said several patrons showed gang signs and then fought with one another inside the club resulting in several injuries.

Vibez shut down on June 1 after what management called, “unlawful targeting by law enforcement and the abuse of the news outlets.”

The club has since reopened with new rules.