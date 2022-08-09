PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are moving forward with plans to revamp the St. Andrews marina.

On Tuesday commissioners approved nearly $1 million to build wet slips and a boardwalk adjacent to the marina, which will go around Uncle Ernie’s.

They’ll also be creating a green space on the “L Dock”.

City officials hope to make the dock an inviting place for people to congregate.

“An aspirational goal is to maybe, some day in the future, is to double the size of the marina,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “But right now we’re working within the construct of the L dock and the wet slips that were there. We’re going to put back the marina exactly as it was in the same configuration.”

Those plans would include extending the “L dock” to create an “F dock”. It would cost around $3 million, but McQueen said it would allow more boats to tie up. Once the dock is extended, commissioners said it could accommodate cruise ships in St. Andrews.