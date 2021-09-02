Panama City residents provided input to plans for MLK recreation center

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Glenwood residents met with Panama City officials to discuss plans for the new Martin Luther King Jr. recreation center. The plans provided by CCR Architecture and Design currently include a new playground and basketball court.

“We’re gonna be revitalizing and bringing a new center to the Glenwood area of the city, Sean Depalma, Panama City Director of Quality Life said. “And this firm is going to get input from the community on amenities and functionality of the building that they would like to see.”

While plans presented on Thursday are initial plans that will change after input from the meeting, Glenwood residents are hopeful that the new facility will be a major improvement from the rec center that was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

“Well just a few expectations of course is upgrades,” Michelle Clay, Executive Director of DADSRA said. “Bringing the MLK center into the 21st century. So maybe some technology, some STEM opportunity, or labs within the MLK center.”

Some residents at the meeting were also asking that more showers be added to the recreational center. Current designs contained an arts center. But overall, they were excited about what the new center will add to the community.

“Post Hurricane Michael a lot of the youth in the community haven’t really had anywhere to go,” Clay said. “To play basketball to kind of get together and do different classes. So this will be a huge benefit that citizens of this community have a place to go locally in the Glenwood community.”