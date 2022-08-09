PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Frustrated Panama City residents showed up at the Panama City Commission meeting Tuesday morning to vent about the future of the downtown marina boat ramp.

Many are concerned the city plans to close the ramp, leaving them with nowhere to launch their boats.

“The city marina is an exceptional place to launch,” Kenneth Bostick said.

Many were concerned a new civic center at the marina would edge out the boat ramp.

“We’ve got so many other things around that,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “As far as the Civic Center and everything else, the development that’s going to be going on in that marina. Eventually, it’s probably going to get squeezed out.”

But Brudnicki said the boat ramp will not be closed until the city can open new ramps.

“We are not going to close the boat ramp on the city marina until we have enough alternatives that are better, that no one will care if it’s closed,” Brudnicki said.

One ramp will be at Snug Harbor. Brudnicki said the city is still looking for other locations.

“We’re going to have more access,” Brudnicki said. “We’re going to find more access. How close we can get to downtown I don’t know. But we’ll have more access.”