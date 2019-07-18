Panama City resident prepares to bike cross country

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local Panama City resident is getting ready to bike across the country, for the second time. Patricia McNeal completed her first cross country bike ride in November.

She rode her bike from Panama City to Los Angeles. But when she returned, she returned to no home.

“To come back to see the devastation of what Hurricane Michael did, and not having a place to stay, it was just a bit too much for me,” said McNeal.

She is now preparing for her second big ride, going from Seattle to Key West.

“I’m doing this ride for Hurricane Michael for Panama City,” said McNeal. “I’ll be trying to raise funds for Hurricane Michael for Panama City and I’m also riding for stroke awareness.”

One of the purposes of her ride is to spread awareness across the country of the struggles people are still facing after the storm.

“I’ll be stopping at every news station, every radio station so I can get more attention to what’s going on here in Panama City,” said McNeal.

She is riding by herself but is hoping to make a big impact in her hometown.

“I hope to get more followers and to get more people to know what is going on in my hometown,” said McNeal. “This is my community and I need them to see what is going on.”

She leaves for her ride at the end of September, in hopes to finish in 45 days.

McNeal also runs a non-profit organization called Heels on Wheelz, aiming to keep woman active.

