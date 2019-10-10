Panama City resident appointed to Florida Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors

Local News
(WMBB) — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer has appointed a new chair to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors.

CFO Jimmy Patronis announced Wednesday that Panama City resident Bo Rivard will now serve as chair of the board after serving on it since April of this year.

He is a law partner at Harrison, Rivard, Duncan, & Buzzett and previously served as chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As an attorney, Rivard has represented both public and private companies including those in the health care, transportation, and other regulated industries.

