Panama City Rescue Mission continues to serve meals to those in need, but taking more precautions amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Rescue Mission is still handing out meals to those in need of them during the COVID-19 outbreak, but they are doing it a bit differently now.

“Because we are serving an at-risk population, where there’s a higher potential for there to be an undiagnosed coronavirus, that we are taking the precautions the state and county recommends,” Panama City Rescue Mission President and CEO Stephen Fett said.

In an effort to follow CDC guidelines, the rescue mission went from serving dinner inside the building to outside. The meals are all put in to-go boxes for the people to grab and go and all staff members are wearing gloves and masks when serving the meals.

They are also practicing social distancing with pink markers painted on the ground outside, so people who are getting a meal can line up at least six feet apart as they wait.

“Some of these people, as I said, they are homeless,” Panama City Rescue Mission staff member Stephen Queen said. “They don’t have access to TV or to internet to get the news, we are here and we have to let them know, hey this is serious.”

The rescue mission is happy they are still able to be of service to the community because as more people find themselves in hard times now, the line outside their building grows a little longer.

“Caring for the people that have a challenge caring for themselves is what we are called to do,” Fett said. “Everybody in our organization is committed to that and we are pulled to be of service. The need is there and it’s just gonna grow more as this pandemic increases.”

For staff members like Queen, he said he’s willing to take those extra steps of safety so that they can stay open for the people who need them.

“My heart is here, anything this mission needs me to do, I’m gonna do it because when I needed it, they were here,” Queen said.

The Panama City Rescue Mission is allowing people to stay there during this time, but they’ve had to cut down the number of people who stay due to CDC guidelines.