PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are already making plans for $2 million in community development block grants.

The plans include repairing and upgrading five buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael.

They’ll be retrofitted to bring them up to code.

Some of the funding will go to a Robinson Bayou drainage project and the Millville Wastewater Treatment Facility will also get some upgrades.

“This is a huge win for our citizens because we now can rely on outside funding to support the recovery of our city. Whether it deals with the hardening of facilities like fire stations and buildings that we have or whether it deals with flood mitigation that we’re striving to accomplish,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said.

Generally, cities have to provide a 25 percent match to receive federal block grants, but the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is putting up Panama City’s share.

McQueen expects these projects to begin later this year.