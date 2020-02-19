Panama City Publishing Co. Museum reopens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After sustaining considerable damage from Hurricane Michael one local organization opened their doors back up to the public.

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum celebrated their grand reopening after a three month closure for floor repairs. The original flooring from 1920’s was damaged beyond repair during the storm on top of more than 50 years old termite damage, however the museum was able to use reclaimed pine wood similar to the original flooring for the repairs.

“We were very fortunate, we had a great contractor and he found reclaimed wood that was about the same age 100 years old. It was from the old Milk Duds factory in Chicago and it’s beautiful we’re so happy with it,” explained Michelle Price, Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership executive director.

Those involved in the reopening emphasized how happy they were for the occasion.

“We’re so happy to be back open and of course as always the admission is free to the public. We’re excited to invite anyone who wants to come learn about our history here to come see the new floors of the museum and hear about our history,” said Price.

The museum is dedicated to historic preservation in the St. Andrews area of Panama City.