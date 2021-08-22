Panama City Publishing Co. Museum joins the National Register of Historic Places

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — A historic Panama City building, unique to the St. Andrews area, has been acknowledged on a national level.

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum is one of 13 places in Bay County listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

“This is very exciting culmination of a lot of work and a lot of research,” Executive Director Lisa Barnes-Tapscott said.

Originally founders of Panama City and St. Andrews, George and Lillian West opened the publishing shop in 1920.

Residents knew it as a place to come pick up newspapers and print letters until 2005. Now, it stands as a museum with all of the original equipment.

“The interesting thing is it all still operates,” volunteer Nancy Hudson said.

Both Barnes-Tapscott and Hudson said having this recent recognition will help the museum be able to apply for grants and attract more visitors.

“We had a lady in from Tampa, and that is what she was doing– was visiting historic sites and walking tours in Panama City,” Hudson said.

To volunteer and get your hands on these old printing machines, visit the historic St. Andrews website, or drop in the museum during business hours.