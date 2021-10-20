Panama City Port experiencing delays, but increasing revenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Like many ports around the country, Panama City Port is experiencing delays. Many of its cargo imports have not yet left the port.

“What we are seeing throughout the supply chain industry of course is a backlog,” Alex King, the Panama City Port Director said.

The port currently has around 50,000 tons of copper on the port. It only holds 35,000 tons regularly.

“We’re probably 20-30% behind on the average truck count on getting cargo off daily,” King said.

However, national delays have led to some cargo ships diverting course away from their original destination, and toward the smaller, regional Panama City Port.

“That increases our ship traffic coming into the port, increases opportunities for our stevedores, the people that load and unload these vessels,” King said. “They employ more people to unload these ships when they come in. It increases the activity for our harbor pilots, who are bringing in more ships, taking out more ships. And also our tug operators, they have more opportunities for their guys to work more hours during the week.”

As a result, the Port has seen over $17 million in revenue in the 2021 fiscal year, which is a port record. It has also imported its second-most cargo in the Ports history.

“Overall it’s elevating the activity for the port,” King said. “And it’s really good contributing to the overall increase in cargo activity and port activity here in Panama City.”