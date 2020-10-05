Panama City Police seek assistance locating juvenile

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Joseph Walker, a 15-year-old white male, was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of Lisenby Avenue on Sunday. He wearing an orance t-shirt and pajama pants. Walker is approximately 5’11”, 180 punds, with short red hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3112 or report their tip annonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” app.