Panama City Police searching for suspects in thefts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two juveniles wanted for questioning in two thefts in the Cove.

The two unidentified juvenile males are wanted for questioning in the theft of two bicycles from the 400 block of Bunkers Cove Road on Sept. 14th. The juveniles then left and were captured on a surveillance camera committing retail theft at a Cove business. The juveniles abandoned the stolen bicycles at that time, leaving on foot.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.