Panama City Police searching for suspects in thefts

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two juveniles wanted for questioning in two thefts in the Cove.

The two unidentified juvenile males are wanted for questioning in the theft of two bicycles from the 400 block of Bunkers Cove Road on Sept. 14th. The juveniles then left and were captured on a surveillance camera committing retail theft at a Cove business. The juveniles abandoned the stolen bicycles at that time, leaving on foot.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tess Back at Work

Photo of woman's body leads to Pensacola murder arrest, body yet to be found

Panama City Weather Forecast - 9/17/21

Washington County officials approve a solar power plant

MLK Charrette sparks more debate surrounding rebuild

Gulf Coast State College adds eight first responders to Public Safety Hall of Fame

More Local News

Don't Miss