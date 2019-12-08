Panama City Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- One man is dead following a shooting in Panama City.

Panama City Police arrived on scene shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of 7th court in reference to shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Authorities on the scene said the victim was transported to Bay Medical where he later died from his injuries.

The search for the shooter is on-going as police continue their investigation. So far, there is no word on a motive in this case.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Panama City Police at 850-872-3112.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Lindsey's Furniture hosts gingerbread decorating contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lindsey's Furniture hosts gingerbread decorating contest"

Dillard's and BFF Animal Rescue host adoption day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dillard's and BFF Animal Rescue host adoption day"

BDS hosts 2020 Teacher and Support Employee of the Year recognition ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS hosts 2020 Teacher and Support Employee of the Year recognition ceremony"

Adoption Day secures forever families for 37 kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adoption Day secures forever families for 37 kids"

FDOH and CDC begin national health survey in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOH and CDC begin national health survey in Bay County"

Schools face off in ramen noodle drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools face off in ramen noodle drive"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.