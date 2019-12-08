Panama City Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- One man is dead following a shooting in Panama City.

Panama City Police arrived on scene shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of 7th court in reference to shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Authorities on the scene said the victim was transported to Bay Medical where he later died from his injuries.

The search for the shooter is on-going as police continue their investigation. So far, there is no word on a motive in this case.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Panama City Police at 850-872-3112.