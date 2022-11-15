PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man used a sledgehammer to break through a cinderblock wall and into a convenience store and rob the place, Panama City police said Tuesday.

The incident happened late Saturday night at the VJ Food Mart on Frankford Avenue, they added.

“Once inside, video shows the suspect taking cash and vape devices. In all, more than $3,500 in damage was done to the outside of the store and approximately $1,000 in cash and merchandise was stolen,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.