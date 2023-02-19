UPDATE: Panama City Police say the boy has been found safe and returned to his family.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have organized a large search party in hopes of finding as missing 11-year-old boy.

Dalton James Parrish, is approximately five-foot-five, white, and weighs 120 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Parrish was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and red and black adidas basketball shoes.

Dalton James Parrish

He was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 4200 block of 19th Street, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.