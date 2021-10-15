Panama City police searching for missing 14-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively searching for a missing teenager.

Fourteen-year-old Damiyn O. England was last seen in the 700 block of W. 15th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12th. He is 5-feet tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

England was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark gym pants, a single black fingerless glove on his right hand, and a black baseball cap with a red and white insignia on it. He was carrying a camouflage backpack.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.