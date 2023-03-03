PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect.

Investigators said the man held a woman against her will in a hotel room and is wanted for multiple felony charges including felony battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping.

Investigators said the incident happened in a hotel room in Panama City.

“Through their investigation, detectives learned that Jeremy J. Jones, 36, had held the victim against her will by keeping her locked in a hotel room and his vehicle,” officers wrote in a news release. “The victim was also subject to being choked, thrown against the wall suffering numerous injuries, and had a box cutter held against her throat.”

Anyone with information in this case or with information about Jones’ location is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.