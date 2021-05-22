Panama City Police search for suspect in armed robbery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Detectives from the Panama City Police Department were called out to the 2900 block of East 8th Court in reference to an armed robbery late Saturday night.

Authorities said the victim said she was robbed at gunpoint by a patron of where she works. The victim told detectives the suspect put a gun to her head, took her money, keys and cell phone.

Anyone having information in this case is encouraged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or you can report tips anonymously by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app to your smartphone.

Below is the photograph provided of the suspect.

