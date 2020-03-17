Panama City Police roll out new website

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In hopes to interact with the community in a faster and easier way, the Panama City Police Department has launched a new website.

The new site features integrated Facebook, Twitter and tip411 live feeds to provide up to date information publicized by the department.

Anyone can also check information about job opportunities, different services offered, crime alerts while also being able to submit anonymous tips.

The site will also allow citizens to file a police report online for the first time on any given day at any time.

Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin says this should not replace reporting services of emergency or require an immediate police officer response.

While it wasn’t planned this way, Chief Ervin says this new site allows more services to citizens remotely, lessening the amount of physical interaction needed as the nation is being asked to practice social distancing due to COVID-19.

“It worked out well because we were in process of getting this application out there and this new website already since December since we launched the tip411 App so yeah it is very timely with limited access and people are trying to keep distance and everything and gives them another opportunity to report stuff to us,” Ervin said.

Ervin says they have temporarily suspended fingerprinting inside their station for employment checks.

Citizens can still access the station if need be.